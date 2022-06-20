DUI suspected after bicyclist hit by car near Las Vegas Boulevard, Pecos

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police suspect impairment after a crash involving a car and a bicyclist Friday night.

LVMPD said the crash happened around 9:23 p.m. June 17 on N. Las Vegas Boulevard near the Pecos Road intersection. Police said a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard while a bicyclist was riding on the east sidewalk. Police said the Cobalt failed to maintain its lane and ran off the road, hitting the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

The driver of the Cobalt, identified by police as 26-year-old Raymond Perez-Hernandez, was treated at the hospital for minor injuries. Police said Perez-Hernandez was arrested on DUI-related charges.

The bicyclist’s death marks the 72nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2022. The crash remains under investigation.

