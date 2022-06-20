2 dead after Las Vegas mobile home fire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were found dead after a mobile home fire early Saturday morning.

Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at Royal Mobile Home Park, 4470 Vegas Valley Drive, around 9:15 a.m. June 18. CCFD said a person knocked on the door of a nearby fire station to report the fire.

Arriving units found heavy fire and smoke from the mobile home. Firefighters defensively fought the fire and evacuated nearby mobile homes.

After the fire was knocked down, firefighters discovered two people dead inside the mobile home. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victims once next of kin is notified.

Clark County Fire Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.