Advertisement

2 dead after Las Vegas mobile home fire

A Clark County Fire Department engine is featured on March 25, 2021.
A Clark County Fire Department engine is featured on March 25, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were found dead after a mobile home fire early Saturday morning.

Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at Royal Mobile Home Park, 4470 Vegas Valley Drive, around 9:15 a.m. June 18. CCFD said a person knocked on the door of a nearby fire station to report the fire.

Arriving units found heavy fire and smoke from the mobile home. Firefighters defensively fought the fire and evacuated nearby mobile homes.

After the fire was knocked down, firefighters discovered two people dead inside the mobile home. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victims once next of kin is notified.

Clark County Fire Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
David Chou
Las Vegas suspect in California church shooting accused of hate crime
A bicyclist has been critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Walton County Thursday...
DUI suspected after bicyclist hit by car near Las Vegas Boulevard, Pecos
Final salute to Metro Detective Justin Terry
Final salute to Las Vegas Detective Justin Terry