Forecast Outlook-6/19/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The area of low pressure that helped produced the strong winds the past few days is pushing northeast the next few days.

For Father’s Day we’ll see some breezy conditions but the wind will continue to get weaker through the day.

The perk we have for us here in southern Nevada Sunday, daytime temperatures trending about 12 degrees below normal.

The cooler air will linger through the start of the week including Tuesday the official start of summer which also the longest day of the year in terms of daylight hours.

High pressure will start to build Wednesday.

Thursday we return to triple digit temperatures hitting 105 by Saturday.

We are keeping tabs on some monsoonal moisture to the east of us and a couple of tropical cyclones in the eastern Pacific that could push clouds into our area by the end of the week.

Air Quality is moderate with ground level ozone and dust as the culprits.

The UV Index for Sunday is 9 or very high.

