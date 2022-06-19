Forecast Outlook-6/19/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Finally lost the wind that was around us the past few days, along with our temperatures it was quite the Father’s Day gift.

As of 4 PM our warmest temperature of the day was 86 degrees. The last time we were below 90 degrees on June 19th was back in 1979.

Look for the cooler temperatures to stick around possibly for a few more days including Tuesday, the first day of summer.

Temps will be climbing but it will be a slow climb, 94 Monday, 99 Tuesday and Wednesday.

Look for clouds to build over the valley Wednesday as monsoonal moisture tries to move in from Arizona.

From Wednesday into the start of next weekend we have a slight chance of some drizzle, there is a better chance at higher elevations.

Air quality will be moderate Monday with ground level ozone and dust.

The UV Index will be 10 which is very high.

