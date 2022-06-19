Forecast Outlook-6/18/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -After a few days of windy weather that included advisories and red flag warnings the forecast looks much nice Sunday.

For Father’s Day we’ll see temperatures remaining well below seasonal with breezy conditions that become light by the evening.

The forecast high is 88 degrees, 12 degrees below normal.

Monday we will continue with the cooler than normal temperatures as the cold front that produced the wind and delivered the colder air gets replaced by a ridge.

That ridge will push our daytime temperatures back to triple digits on Tuesday, the first day of summer.

From there we will see the temperatures build up to 105 by the end of the week.

There will be a monsoonal flow moving in by the end of the week.

Right now it looks like a slight chance of some drizzle

The air quality Sunday is moderate due to ozone and dust.

The UV index 9 or very high.

