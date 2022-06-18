Inflation slices bottom line of local pizza shops amid inflation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pizza parlors are the latest restaurant to feel the heat from inflation, as rising costs of key ingredients continue to slice profit margins.

Nationwide, the costs of cheese, wheat and chicken prices have been an increasing burden for local restaurants, working to keep the key party and family food staple affordable for consumers.

Fly Pie Pizza recently shut down in Henderson, citing economic concerns. “In the end, we couldn’t combat this economy and rapidly increasing costs of supplies, food and labor,” an Instagram post recently stated. FOX5 reached out to the owners through email and Instagram and did not get a response.

“Margins in the restaurant industry as a whole have really slipped. As long as people are still ordering and eating, and we don’t come down to a big dip, we’ll be able to sustain as long as we can,” said Chris Builder of Those Guys Pies, with locations off Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road, and another in the West Valley near Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive. Builder gave an example of how costs have risen: beef has risen by 25%, chicken by 50%, gloves by 85%, and the price of one pizza box has risen from $0.60 to $1.00 each.

“We’re absorbing those costs. But eventually, you can only absorb so much,” said Roy Bass. The three partners shift between locations to help with any worker shortages.

The restaurant has not increased delivery charges, but owners have a message for any customer of any service: don’t shortchange workers and delivery drivers on tips.

“These guys live a lot on their tips, too. We’re a service industry. We’re in the service capital of the United States, Las Vegas, and people kind of lose sight of that,” Builder said.

