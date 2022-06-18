Forecast Outlook-6/18/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Wind gusts are sticking around most of Saturday. Those gusts could reach as high as 40 plus MPH through the day.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 9 PM and a Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 AM until 9 PM.

An area of low pressure that delivered the wind is also brining us much cooler temperatures for for the weekend and into the start of the week,.

Our Saturday high is 90 degrees, Father’s Day 88 and Monday 91.

Our normal daytime high is 100 degrees.

The low will move out of our area Monday as high pressure begins the process of building in the southwest.

At the same time monsoonal moisture starts to move toward western Arizona Wednesday and some of that instability could spill into southern regions of Nevada,.

For Friday we have a slight chance of some rain.

Because of the cloud our UV Index will be 10 or very high Saturday.

Air quality is listed as moderate because of ground level ozone and dust.

