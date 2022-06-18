Drivers doing dangerous tricks on Las Vegas Valley roads is causing concerns for nearby neighbors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) created a Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail team also known as “RAID.”

We showed you the arrests the team made from earlier this week.

Now, one homeowner shared what she sees and hears happening near her community.

On Cupp Drive and Silverstone Ranch, near the Centennial Hills area, is where you can see skid marks that have been left behind from people doing donuts on the roads.

One woman who lives nearby said she sees and hears this happening at all hours of the day.

“This is unsafe behavior,” said Kelley Howe. “It is concerning.”

Kelley Howe purchased her home in Silverstone Ranch back in August of last year.

Though she loves her home, she doesn’t love that the streets she lives on are being used as a racetrack and as a place to perform dangerous stunts.

“They will come behind me on Silverstone ranch drive and then they will turn left onto cup drive and then go back by the old clubhouse, and I can hear them doing this,” said Howe.

The “RAID” team’s job is to respond to these types of incidents.

Metro said they can respond to reports of dangerous driving or DUI’S.

However, to make any arrests or tow any vehicles, they need to witness the dangerous acts.

“You want to go out and see who is doing this and kind of get their license plate number or whatever you could but the time I am able to get out of my garage, and out of my gated community and over where they are doing that, they were gone,” said Howe.

The vice president, who is on the board for the HOA of the Silverstone Ranch community, said they are taking steps to address this issue.

“What the board is doing is trying to get a gate placed on cup drive just down her past all the homes but still on HOA property so the cars can’t get up to the old golf club,” said the vice president for the HOA John Taylor.

“Something needs to be done because it is hard to just even think about someone being killed in an accident like that.”

The area located at the very end of Cupp Drive is where the abandon golf club used to be that Taylor was referring to.

He said the board is in its final steps of getting that gate up so that drivers can’t get to the area.

