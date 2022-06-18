“Chosen for Success” helping to stop the revolving door of incarceration in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some people may remember the name Chanelle Brennan from her days as a member of the Nevada Wolf Pack women’s basketball team. She played for the University of Nevada, Reno. Brennan says she lost her way in life after graduating from college.

“It kind of got rough for me as far as addiction and kind of losing everything multiple times, trying to survive and make it on the streets. To do that, committing the crimes to be able to fund survival. I was in and out of jail multiple times,” she said.

Brennan tells FOX5 she even tried to get into the adult entertainment industry.

“It’s a very dark world and I got literally sucked in,” said Brennan.

She said a judge in one of her cases ordered her to rehab, which she completed. She says she’s been clean for four years. After serving some time behind bars Brennan was connected to the Chosen for Success program in Las Vegas. It specifically helps people who have served time behind bars, those who have suffered from addiction or have been homeless. Chosen for Success offers hands on job skills and job placement through several community partners. The program has provided restaurant training and is now providing stagehand training to help participants get jobs working in the convention industry. But not only are job training and placement a big part of the program, so is what’s called emotional intelligence. Staff help people work through past trauma to help them move forward in life.

Brennan is a graduate of Chosen for Success and has found steady stagehand work with several businesses.

“It’s great money actually,” said Brennan.

Brennan says the Chosen for Success program has had a huge impact on her life.

“It’s changed my entire life, literally. I have not been in trouble. I have not thought to go backwards. And to have my life on this side has felt so good and I enjoy working. And all the support you have within it, is incredible,” said Brennan.

Brennan has two children, a son and daughter. Her daughter is 11 months old.

“To be able to have my daughter and raise her, it is like the best feeling in the world to be a parent. It’s the best feeling in the world to give her a better version of me,” said Brennan.

Chosen for Success Founder Rodney Taylor says around 70 people have gone through the program this year, with most finding and keeping jobs. FOX5 asked him how many of those 70 have stayed out of jail.

“All of our graduates that have gone through our training this year, none have gone back,” said Taylor.

Brennan says she would be lost without Rodney Taylor and the Chosen for Success program.

“I’ve noticed out here it’s really hard for people to look at you and know you have a background and want to help you,” she said.

Brennan says Chosen for Success has worked to help her get work clothes, gas and getting housing help. Brennan says she is now trying to get her forklift license.

Rodney Taylor says one graduate of the program is making $46.00/hour as a forklift driver. Taylor says that man was formerly homeless.

