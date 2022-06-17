Ukrainians return to war-torn communities, Las Vegas influencer Liziane Gutierrez shows relief efforts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Millions of Ukrainians are finally returning to war-torn parts of their country, and Las Vegas-based influencer Liziane Gutierrez shows the challenges of relief efforts to help those whose homes were destroyed.

Residents find that their once-vibrant community may lack water, basic supplies, or even enough shelter for everyone returning.

“It’s going to take a long time long time to rebuild all these houses. It’s unbelievable, you pass every single building, its destroyed... They just want to come back to reunite with family,” she said. Gutierrez has been volunteering for weeks with relief organizations such as Frente Brazucra, distributing food, water, or helping people access temporary shelter or a place to sleep.

From homes, buildings, roads, bridges and other infrastructure, some economists estimate it will take $1 trillion to restore the country.

The influencer has continued to post videos and images for her two million followers. After a post showed damaged Russian tanks, she said she received death threats from a Russian soldier.

“Every single day, we are scared about something,” she said, choosing to keep the post up to support Ukrainians.

As fighting continues in Eastern Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis grows in some areas, Gutierrez said its been a challenge to get relief efforts to those areas. Volunteers will travel eastward as soon as they are permitted.

