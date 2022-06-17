Southern Nevada Health District to conduct neighborhood COVID-19 resource surveys

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District will be conducting neighborhood checks on COVID-19 resources this weekend.

On Saturday, June 18, SNHD teams will interview households in Clark County about access to COVID-19 testing services and resources. SNHD said they hope to get feedback about their current outreach efforts about COVID-19 and to inform the community.

SNHD said this is part of the Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) technique for emergency planning and response. The goal of the CASPER survey is to gain better understanding of access to COVID-19 services in the community, especially those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Team members will be going door-to-door from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday in blocks throughout Clark County. SNHD said participation is voluntary and interviews are confidential, and team members won’t ask for names or other identifying information. The survey questions will focus on access to COVID-19 resources.

