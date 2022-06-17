LVMPD’S “RAID” team cracks down on dangerous drivers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s (LVMPD) new Racing Apprehension and Intervention Department (RAID) has made 80 arrests and over 110 citations since its formation.

Twenty-one of those arrests came from a suspected illegal trick driving event which happened on Sunday night.

Now FOX5 has learned that a deadly crash that happened on May 24 was the result of street racing.

Police say a Dodge Charger and a Chevrolet Corvette were racing each other at 100 mph near the intersection of Jones and Flamingo. The Corvette flipped after hitting a power pole, killing two people.

LVMPD is urging those who witness street racing to send information to raid@lvmpd.com.

