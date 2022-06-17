Advertisement

LVMPD’S “RAID” team cracks down on dangerous drivers

A deadly car crash from May was recently revealed to be a result of street racing.
By Dani Masten
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:08 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s (LVMPD) new Racing Apprehension and Intervention Department (RAID) has made 80 arrests and over 110 citations since its formation.

Twenty-one of those arrests came from a suspected illegal trick driving event which happened on Sunday night.

Now FOX5 has learned that a deadly crash that happened on May 24 was the result of street racing.

Police say a Dodge Charger and a Chevrolet Corvette were racing each other at 100 mph near the intersection of Jones and Flamingo. The Corvette flipped after hitting a power pole, killing two people.

LVMPD is urging those who witness street racing to send information to raid@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

It's been a busy day around the Golden Knights' offices. Not only did they introduce a new head...
ONLY ON FOX5: 1-on-1 with new Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy
Two Las Vegas nonprofits are working together to protect the feet of homeless people this summer.
Fashion and firefighter nonprofits team up to host flip-flop drive
It's been a busy day around the Golden Knights' offices. Not only did they introduce a new head...
ONLY ON FOX5: One-on-one with new Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: How to pay for rising college costs