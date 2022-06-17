LVMPD investigates deadly shooting near Cambridge, Sierra Vista

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday evening at the 3600 block of Cambridge.

Initial reports indicate a group of five individuals were in the area when a fight broke out leading to the shooting, Jason Johansson with LVMPD said during a press conference.

Johansson said one victim died from their injuries while the other is expected to survive.

Johansson said three suspects took off on foot following the shooting. They’re described as black male adults wearing black and white clothing, Johansson added.

Police believe this is not a random shooting.

Officers have the scene closed off and the public should avoid the area.

