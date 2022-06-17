Advertisement

Las Vegas local wins $543K Pai Gow poker jackpot

Jackpot hit by Las Vegas local on June 17, 2022.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:42 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local won more than half a million dollars playing Pai Gow on Friday.

The Las Vegas resident, who wished to remain anonymous, won $543,619 after hitting a Face Up Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot at Boyd Gaming’s California Hotel and Casino. The jackpot happened at 7:57 a.m. June 17 when she hit a seven-card straight flush in hearts.

The resident placed a $25 bet with an additional $1 bet to win. She also placed a bonus side bet of $5 that won her additional $25,000, according to Boyd Gaming.

