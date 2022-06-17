Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert due to facial paralysis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Justin Bieber continues to cancel concert tour dates as he battles facial paralysis.

Bieber postponed a handful of performances last week after he revealed his condition and ongoing recovery. At the time, his Las Vegas show at T-Mobile Arena was not one of the shows postponed.

T-Mobile Arena announced Thursday night that the concert on June 28 would be postponed until further notice. Ticketholders can receive refunds from their point of purchase and tickets will be honored for all rescheduled dates.

In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, our Justice Tour date (6/28) is postponed until further notice. Refunds will be available at point of purchase. Tickets will be honored for all rescheduled dates. pic.twitter.com/cyr8kEkESs — T-Mobile Arena (@TMobileArena) June 16, 2022

Bieber announced last week on Instagram that a medical issue is forcing him to take a break from performing.

Bieber said he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face, a condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Medical professionals say a shingles outbreak can trigger the condition.

The pop star said he is doing facial exercises to help but isn’t sure how long it will take him to recover.

