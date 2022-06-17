Advertisement

IPOF to hold cookout fundraiser for family of Las Vegas Det. Justin Terry

Detective Justin Terry.
Detective Justin Terry.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:43 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officers Fund will be holding a cookout and fundraiser next week for the family of a fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective.

The IPOF will hold the fundraiser at Nevada Coin Mart, 4065 S. Jones Boulevard, on Wednesday, June 22 from 9 a.m.-3p.m. The barbeque cookout will provide proceeds to the family of Detective Justin Terry, who died while on duty in a crash on US 95 on June 10.

IPOF will also sell merchandise to benefit the family.

Flyer for Justin Terry fundraiser on June 22, 2022.
Flyer for Justin Terry fundraiser on June 22, 2022.(IPOF)

