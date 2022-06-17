IPOF to hold cookout fundraiser for family of Las Vegas Det. Justin Terry
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:43 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officers Fund will be holding a cookout and fundraiser next week for the family of a fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective.
The IPOF will hold the fundraiser at Nevada Coin Mart, 4065 S. Jones Boulevard, on Wednesday, June 22 from 9 a.m.-3p.m. The barbeque cookout will provide proceeds to the family of Detective Justin Terry, who died while on duty in a crash on US 95 on June 10.
IPOF will also sell merchandise to benefit the family.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.