IPOF to hold cookout fundraiser for family of Las Vegas Det. Justin Terry

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officers Fund will be holding a cookout and fundraiser next week for the family of a fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective.

The IPOF will hold the fundraiser at Nevada Coin Mart, 4065 S. Jones Boulevard, on Wednesday, June 22 from 9 a.m.-3p.m. The barbeque cookout will provide proceeds to the family of Detective Justin Terry, who died while on duty in a crash on US 95 on June 10.

IPOF will also sell merchandise to benefit the family.

Flyer for Justin Terry fundraiser on June 22, 2022. (IPOF)

