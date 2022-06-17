Highest-rated restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) -With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Las Vegas using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,250 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3200 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite 3300, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#29. Andiamo Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,293 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 301 Fremont St The D Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89101

#28. Carson Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (972 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 124 S 6th St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

#27. The Egg & I

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,606 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $- Address: 4533 West Sahara Avenue Suite 5, Las Vegas, NV 89102

#26. Veggie House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5115 Spring Mountain Rd Ste 203, Las Vegas, NV 89146

#25. Restaurant Guy Savoy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: French, European- Price: $$$$- Address: 3570 Las Vegas Blvd S Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#24. Eat.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (905 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 707 E Carson Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101

#23. Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,984 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South C/O Forum Shops at Caesars, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#22. Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,176 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 129 East Fremont St Golden Nugget Hotel, Las Vegas, NV 89101

#21. Jamm’s Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (609 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe- Price: $- Address: 1029 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145

#20. VegeNation

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (500 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Healthy, Street Food- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 616 E Carson Ave Suite 120, Las Vegas, NV 89101

#19. Steak ‘n Shake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,185 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food- Price: $- Address: OYO Hotel & Casino, 115 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#18. Le Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,020 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 523 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

#17. Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (914 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9640 W Tropicana Ave Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89147

#16. Le Cirque

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,115 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: French- Price: $$$$- Address: 3600 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#15. Italian American Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2333 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104

#14. Esther’s Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1130 S Casino Center Blvd #110, Las Vegas, NV 89104

#13. Arawan Thai Bistro and Dessert

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (613 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 953 E Sahara Ave Suite E-14, Las Vegas, NV 89104

#12. Weera Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (599 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3839 W Sahara Ave Suite 7-9, Las Vegas, NV 89102

#11. Omelet House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (806 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2160 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102

#10. Chin Chin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,271 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Asian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3790 Las Vegas Blvd S New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#9. SOHO Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 116, Las Vegas, NV 89139

#8. Senor Frog’s Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,814 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3300 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#7. Mr. Mamas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,177 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $- Address: 5693 S Jones Blvd Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89118

#6. Kabuto

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (172 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 5040 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89146

#5. Benihana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,067 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3000 Paradise Rd Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#4. Fresco Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (738 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3000 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#3. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (300 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6629 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite B120, Las Vegas, NV 89119

#2. Edge Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (612 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3000 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#1. Primal Steakhouse

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (152 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar- Price: $$$$- Address: 3528 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.