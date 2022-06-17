Forecast Outlook-6/17/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Cooler but windy weather is in store for us for Friday with daytime temperatures dropping back into the 90′s for the weekend.

The price we will pay for the cooler conditions will be another round of strong winds.

A wind advisory and red flag warning are in place for the Las Vegas Valley into at least part of the weekend.

Friday, wind gusts could get as high as 50 plus MPH at higher elevations and around 40 plus MPH here in the valley.

The windy weather will stick around through Sunday, Father’s Day.

To start the week we’ll stay in the mid 90′s, then another ridge builds in bringing back warmer temperatures.

The UV Index for Friday is 11 which is extreme.

