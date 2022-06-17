Fashion and firefighter nonprofits team up to host flip-flop drive
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:28 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Fashion Council and the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation are collecting flip-flop donations for homeless Las Vegans until July 2.
There are 20 locations spread across the valley to drop off flip-flops, and the organizations are collecting all sizes for both adults and children.
FOX5 has shown how hot pavement can lead to serious burns, so the nonprofits are collecting flip-flops to protect the feet of homeless people in Las Vegas.
Drop off locations can be found at the following:
- North Las Vegas Fire Dept. Station 51
- 2626 E Carey Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89030
- North Las Vegas Fire Dept. Station 53
- 2804 W Gowan Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032
- Henderson Fire Dept. Station 95
- 2300 Pebble Rd, Henderson, NV 89074
- Clark County Fire Dept. Station 18
- 575 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas NV, 89119
- Clark County Fire Dept. Station 29
- 7530 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas NV, 89123
- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 1
- 500 N. Casino Center, Las Vegas NV 89101
- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 44
- 7701 West Washington, Las Vegas NV, 89128
- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 48
- 9133 W Elkhorn Rd, Las Vegas NV 89149
- Walk Church
- 8625 Spencer St, Las Vegas NV, 89123
- Nehemiah Ministries Christian Church
- 3606 N. Rancho Dr. #144, Las Vegas NV 89130
- BEST Agency
- 5801 S Decatur Blvd #110 Las Vegas, NV 89118
- ART HOUZ Theaters (Complimentary popcorn with donation)
- 814 S. 3rd Street, Las Vegas NV, 89101
- MACEOO Inside The Aria Casino
- 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas NV 89159
- Flora Couture (10% off in store shopping for cash and carry purchases with donation)
- 750 S. Rampart Blvd. #9, Las Vegas NV, 89145
- Sambalatte - Jones (Complimentary coffee with donation)
- 6555 S. Jones Blvd. # 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118
- Sambalatte - Boca Park (Complimentary coffee with donation)
- 2404 Western Avenue, Las Vegas NV, 89102
- Wicked Donuts
- 9490 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas NV, 89134
- Cowabunga Bay ($8 off an adult ticket with donation)
- 900 Galleria Drive. Henderson NV, 89011
- Cowabunga Canyon
- 7055 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148
- Bella Vita - Blue Diamond (Complimentary hospitality drink)
- 4965 Blue Diamond Rd. #130, Las Vegas NV, 89139
- Bella Vita - Henderson (Complimentary hospitality drink)
- 2225 Village Walk Dr, Ste 181, Henderson NV 89052
