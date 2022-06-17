Fashion and firefighter nonprofits team up to host flip-flop drive

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Fashion Council and the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation are collecting flip-flop donations for homeless Las Vegans until July 2.

There are 20 locations spread across the valley to drop off flip-flops, and the organizations are collecting all sizes for both adults and children.

FOX5 has shown how hot pavement can lead to serious burns, so the nonprofits are collecting flip-flops to protect the feet of homeless people in Las Vegas.

Drop off locations can be found at the following:

North Las Vegas Fire Dept. Station 51 2626 E Carey Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

North Las Vegas Fire Dept. Station 53 2804 W Gowan Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Henderson Fire Dept. Station 95 2300 Pebble Rd, Henderson, NV 89074

Clark County Fire Dept. Station 18 575 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas NV, 89119

Clark County Fire Dept. Station 29 7530 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas NV, 89123

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 1 500 N. Casino Center, Las Vegas NV 89101

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 44 7701 West Washington, Las Vegas NV, 89128

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 48 9133 W Elkhorn Rd, Las Vegas NV 89149

Walk Church 8625 Spencer St, Las Vegas NV, 89123

Nehemiah Ministries Christian Church 3606 N. Rancho Dr. #144, Las Vegas NV 89130

BEST Agency 5801 S Decatur Blvd #110 Las Vegas, NV 89118

ART HOUZ Theaters (Complimentary popcorn with donation) 814 S. 3rd Street, Las Vegas NV, 89101

MACEOO Inside The Aria Casino 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas NV 89159

Flora Couture (10% off in store shopping for cash and carry purchases with donation) 750 S. Rampart Blvd. #9, Las Vegas NV, 89145

Sambalatte - Jones (Complimentary coffee with donation) 6555 S. Jones Blvd. # 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118

Sambalatte - Boca Park (Complimentary coffee with donation) 2404 Western Avenue, Las Vegas NV, 89102

Wicked Donuts 9490 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas NV, 89134

Cowabunga Bay ($8 off an adult ticket with donation) 900 Galleria Drive. Henderson NV, 89011

Cowabunga Canyon 7055 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Bella Vita - Blue Diamond (Complimentary hospitality drink) 4965 Blue Diamond Rd. #130, Las Vegas NV, 89139

Bella Vita - Henderson (Complimentary hospitality drink) 2225 Village Walk Dr, Ste 181, Henderson NV 89052



