Fashion and firefighter nonprofits team up to host flip-flop drive

Two Las Vegas nonprofits are working together to protect the feet of homeless people this summer.
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:28 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Fashion Council and the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation are collecting flip-flop donations for homeless Las Vegans until July 2.

There are 20 locations spread across the valley to drop off flip-flops, and the organizations are collecting all sizes for both adults and children.

FOX5 has shown how hot pavement can lead to serious burns, so the nonprofits are collecting flip-flops to protect the feet of homeless people in Las Vegas.

Drop off locations can be found at the following:

  • North Las Vegas Fire Dept. Station 51
    • 2626 E Carey Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89030
  • North Las Vegas Fire Dept. Station 53
    • 2804 W Gowan Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032
  • Henderson Fire Dept. Station 95
    • 2300 Pebble Rd, Henderson, NV 89074
  • Clark County Fire Dept. Station 18
    • 575 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas NV, 89119
  • Clark County Fire Dept. Station 29
    • 7530 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas NV, 89123
  • Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 1
    • 500 N. Casino Center, Las Vegas NV 89101
  • Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 44
    • 7701 West Washington, Las Vegas NV, 89128
  • Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 48
    • 9133 W Elkhorn Rd, Las Vegas NV 89149
  • Walk Church
    • 8625 Spencer St, Las Vegas NV, 89123
  • Nehemiah Ministries Christian Church
    • 3606 N. Rancho Dr. #144, Las Vegas NV 89130
  • BEST Agency
    • 5801 S Decatur Blvd #110 Las Vegas, NV 89118
  • ART HOUZ Theaters (Complimentary popcorn with donation)
    • 814 S. 3rd Street, Las Vegas NV, 89101
  • MACEOO Inside The Aria Casino
    • 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas NV 89159
  • Flora Couture (10% off in store shopping for cash and carry purchases with donation)
    • 750 S. Rampart Blvd. #9, Las Vegas NV, 89145
  • Sambalatte - Jones (Complimentary coffee with donation)
    • 6555 S. Jones Blvd. # 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118
  • Sambalatte - Boca Park (Complimentary coffee with donation)
    • 2404 Western Avenue, Las Vegas NV, 89102
  • Wicked Donuts
    • 9490 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas NV, 89134
  • Cowabunga Bay ($8 off an adult ticket with donation)
    • 900 Galleria Drive. Henderson NV, 89011
  • Cowabunga Canyon
    • 7055 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148
  • Bella Vita - Blue Diamond (Complimentary hospitality drink)
    • 4965 Blue Diamond Rd. #130, Las Vegas NV, 89139
  • Bella Vita - Henderson (Complimentary hospitality drink)
    • 2225 Village Walk Dr, Ste 181, Henderson NV 89052

