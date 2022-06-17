3 hospitalized, 11 displaced after northwest Las Vegas house fire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were hospitalized and 11 were displaced after a fire at a northwest Las Vegas home overnight.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire happened around 3:02 a.m. June 17 at 3332 Crystal Tower Street, near W. Cheyenne Ave. and the 215 beltway. LVFR said the front of a two-story wood frame/stucco house was on fire around the garage, with two vehicles parked in the driveway also on fire.

Firefights had most of the fire out within 30 minutes, but seven adults, four children and three dogs were displaced, LVFR said.

Two occupants of the house were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation treatment. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for observation, LVFR said.

Szymanski said it appears the fire started in the garage and spread outside to the vehicles in the driveway. A vehicle in the garage was also destroyed, he said. There was also extensive black smoke damage throughout the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, LVFR said. The American Red Cross was providing assistance for the displaced residents.

