Las Vegas launches ‘How to Be (In Vegas)’ campaign to highlight Pride tourism

By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:56 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority launched the How to Be (in Vegas) campaign this spring, highlighting events for the LGBTQIA+ community throughout Pride Month in June and across the year in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

“From annual events to amazing entertainment, Las Vegas proudly celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and empowers travelers to embrace who they are year-round. The destination recently launched a digital content series, How to Be (in Vegas), which explores queer identity, self-acceptance, and everything a fabulously inclusive environment like Las Vegas can inspire,” the LVCVA said in its press release, featuring dozens of options for entertainment, shows, weddings and sporting events. Numerous MGM properties are part of the “Love Out Loud” bar crawl, featuring Pride Month drinks and swag.

Eduardo Cordova of The Garden helped launch Temptation Sundays with MGM resorts, lasting all summer at the pool at The Luxor.

“It‘s really important to make Las Vegas a great destination because we have an amazing community right here,” Cordova said. “Las Vegas is the best city for LGBTQ travelers,” he said.

The LVCVA’s video series features numerous activists and celebrities in Las Vegas’ Queer community and efforts to promote inclusion and self-expression.

Las Vegas Pride president Brady McGill tells FOX5, Nevada’s progressive culture and politics makes it attractive for the LGBTQIA+ community to visit, play and live.

“Nevada really ranks number one in having progressive laws, really welcoming laws for marriage equality rights. We’re the only state to have repealed language in our constitution that actually protects LGBT marriage... it helps translate into tourism dollars and benefit for our community year round,” he said.

Las Vegas Pride has numerous events for June, and especially in October, with the annual night parade for Las Vegas Pride. For more information, click here: Las Vegas Pride.

