Henderson, Boulder City elect new mayors, North Las Vegas race goes to runoff

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There will be big changes at the top for three local cities: Boulder City, Henderson, and North Las Vegas will all have new mayors. Mayoral candidates in Henderson and Boulder City won their races outright. The crowded race in North Las Vegas will now go to a runoff.

It was a resounding victory in Henderson for City Councilwoman Michelle Romero who declared her run more than a year ago.

“I am so humbled by the support that I received. We worked really really hard on this campaign. We were out talking to people every day,” Romero told FOX5 Wednesday.

Current Henderson Mayor Debra March entered the race for Lieutenant Governor where she was defeated. For Romero, it was a big victory getting 75% of the vote and winning outright. She said focusing on public safety will be her biggest goal as mayor.

“We are a growing city; we are second safest city in the nation, and we want to keep it that way or become first and so we need to make sure that our public safety is funded, that we have enough people,” Romero asserted.

In North Las Vegas, Mayor John Lee was in the republican race for governor but was not among the top 2 candidates leaving the mayoral post open in a crowded field of seven candidates.

Right now, the top two candidates who will go to a runoff are Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown at 36% and State Senator Pat Spearman at 17%. Whoever wins between them will be the first black mayor of the city. Early this year, North Las Vegas also broke barriers naming its first black female police chief, Jacqueline Gravatt.

Meanwhile in Boulder City, the incumbent mayor appears to have been defeated by a wide margin. Joe Hardy, a former Nevada Assemblyman and State Senator, got 66% of the vote beating current Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus who got 29%.

Turnout in Clark County for the 2022 primary election was low. Only about 17% of registered voters cast a ballot.

