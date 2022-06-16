Advertisement

Golden Knights trade Evgenii Dadanov to Canadiens

(KOLO)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:58 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights traded Evgenii Dadanov to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Shea Weber.

Dadanov played 78 games with VGK in 2021-22, recording 43 points.

The trade ends a saga of back-and-forth with the forward after the Golden Knights previously tried to trade Dadanov to the Anaheim Ducks. The league scrapped the deal, saying Dadonov’s limited no-trade clause “had not been complied with.” Under the terms of his contract originally signed in 2020 by Ottawa, the 33-year-old Russian winger submitted a list of 10 teams to which he would not approve a trade.

Weber did not appear in a game for Montreal during the 2021-22 season due to multiple lower-body injuries. He will remain on injured reserve, the team said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

$50 in free gas to the first 400 drivers
Golden Knights to host gas giveaway Thursday
FILE -Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, center, gestures during the third period of an...
Bruce Cassidy hired as Golden Knights head coach
New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant looks on during the first period of a preseason NHL...
Gerard Gallant’s Rangers rout Lightning 6-2 in Game 1
New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant looks on during the first period of a preseason NHL...
Gerard Gallant’s Rangers oust Hurricanes 6-2 in Game 7, reach Eastern finals