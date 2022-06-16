Golden Knights trade Evgenii Dadanov to Canadiens

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights traded Evgenii Dadanov to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Shea Weber.

Dadanov played 78 games with VGK in 2021-22, recording 43 points.

The trade ends a saga of back-and-forth with the forward after the Golden Knights previously tried to trade Dadanov to the Anaheim Ducks. The league scrapped the deal, saying Dadonov’s limited no-trade clause “had not been complied with.” Under the terms of his contract originally signed in 2020 by Ottawa, the 33-year-old Russian winger submitted a list of 10 teams to which he would not approve a trade.

Weber did not appear in a game for Montreal during the 2021-22 season due to multiple lower-body injuries. He will remain on injured reserve, the team said.

