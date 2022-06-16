Forecast Outlook 6/16

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with a forecast high of 106°. We’ll notice the breeze picking up again Thursday afternoon with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

Stronger wind with gusts in the 40-50 mph range are on the way Friday with a Red Flag Warning going into effect at 11am Friday until 11pm due to increased fire danger. Friday’s forecast high is at 102° and expect to see blowing dust, dirt & debris.

Cooler air moves in Saturday dropping daytime highs down to 94° on Saturday. We’ll see a few more clouds passing through Saturday as monsoon moisture moves into Arizona. At this point, it looks like showers will stay off to our east.

Sunday is trending cooler for Father’s Day with a forecast high of only 91° with lighter wind.

Warming trend returns for the start of the week back into the triple digits Tuesday and up to 105° by Wednesday.

