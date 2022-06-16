Advertisement

9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 

A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
By Ben Bokun
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WGBA) - A young girl in Wisconsin was killed Tuesday morning after she got hit by a car driven by her mother.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-year-old girl was running alongside a 2019 GMC Yukon when she fell and was then struck by the vehicle.

Witnesses said they saw the incident happen in their neighborhood before about eight police cars responded to the scene.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jody Lemmens said they believe no alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash and that the mother was working with their investigation.

“We’re looking for support for the family because this was a pretty tragic event,” Lemmens said.

Authorities gave no immediate word if the mother would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2022 WGBA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Southern Nevada Health District reported its first probable monkeypox case in Clark County...
Health District reports first case of monkeypox in Southern Nevada
Clark County points to vote by mail system as reason for 10-day delay in Primary results being...
Clark County points to vote by mail system as reason for 10-day delay in Primary results being official
Authorities in Georgia said a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a...
4-year-old boy drowns in pool; mom says he just started swim lessons
Clark County said in a tweet Wednesday that results are not going to be official until June 24....
Clark County points to vote by mail system as reason for 10-day delay in Primary results being official
FILE - Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a...
Sarah Palin advances to Alaska US House special election