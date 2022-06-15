Advertisement

Woman dies after shooting in East Las Vegas

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A woman has died after a shooting in East Las Vegas Tuesday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), the woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked SUV when a confrontation occurred between the driver and a group of males who gathered in the street.

Police say as the SUV drove away, a male suspect fired into the vehicle, hitting the woman.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she later died.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or visit here.

