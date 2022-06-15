Advertisement

Princess Diana Exhibit coming to the Las Vegas Strip

The exhibition is coming soon to The Shops at Crystals
The exhibition is coming soon to The Shops at Crystals(The Vox Agency)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A new permanent exhibit is coming to The Shops at Crystals on the Las Vegas Strip, taking visitors on a journey through Princess Diana’s life.

“Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition” will feature designer fashions, personal effects and other historic items of the princess’ family and friends.

The creators of the exhibition, SBX Group and SEE Global Entertainment, are partnering with Pink Ribbons Crusade, a volunteer charity, to share its multi-million-dollar collection of Diana artifacts in an effort to raise funds to fight breast cancer.

The exhibit will contain 12 themed rooms focusing on three standout collections. The 12 rooms will be anchored anchored to three different collections.

The first collection is “Wedding of the Century,” focusing on the wedding of Lady Diana Spencer to Prince Charles. A life-size recreation of Princess Diana’s wedding gown will be on display.

The second collection is “Fashion Icon,” where visitors can see a collection of Diana’s iconic outfits. The collection will include 18-inch tall exclusive replicas of the 79 personal dresses that Diana auctioned off to raise over $3.25 million for charity.

Finally, “Gone Too Soon: A Memorial,” will transport visitors to the week of Princess Diana’s death and funeral. One of the rooms will feature a recreation of the people’s vigil, with a floral installation and life-size palace gates.

Advance tickets to the exhibition will be announced in the coming weeks. A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to Pink Ribbons Crusade to assist in the charity’s fight against breast cancer.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Olympia Companies Charitable Foundation presented more than $1 million dollars in donations...
Giving Back to Local Charities
lady like show in las vegas
'Lady Like' limited engagement
good neighbors
Tips on how to be a good neighbor
The Plaza Hotel & Casino's four projects will change its iconic front façade.
Plaza Hotel & Casino unveils major projects to transform iconic exterior