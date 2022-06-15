Las Vegas city leaders address safety concerns about Vegas Loop project

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Loop has been approved Wednesday to extend into downtown Las Vegas, but Mayor Carolyn Goodman brought up some concerns specifically about the capacity of the tunnel and what happens if more need to be built.

Elon Musk’s The Boring Company was approved to build Tesla lined tunnels transporting people throughout the city of Las Vegas.

The company said when completed, about 700 Tesla’s will be able to travel through the system with about 57,000 people transported per hour.

They said the plan is for the tunnels to run more than 34 miles with more than 55 stations including Harry Reid International Airport and Allegiant Stadium.

Mayor Goodman expressed some concerns about the congestion of the tunnel, asking if the single lane tunnel fills up can another be added.

“If the system is successful enough to where it warrants a second tunnel, I am sure they would be more than happy to put in that second tunnel that it could achieve that express flow characteristics that would be desired for the rider,” said Goodman.

Mike Jansen, the executive director of infrastructure for the City of Las Vegas said a real time gas and smoke detection system will be implemented inside of the tunnel that will be able to detect any kind of fire that could occur and frequently scheduled drills with the police and fire department will take place inside of the tunnel as well.

Another safety feature that will be included into the project is, there will be communications between the driver of the vehicle, the passenger, and the control center and there will be intercoms in the tunnels, Wi-Fi as well as cell service.

Mayor Goodman also expressed concerns about how the loop will be able to handle a power outage if one were to occur.

“The system as designed will of course have the power feed from Nevada energy but has those additional back up diesel generators and that is how you do it,” said Goodman.

Now as far as timeline goes of when this project will be done, boring reps said there is still a long way to go and a lot of work to do but construction on the project is slated to begin in early 2023.

Reps said they will most likely start the project on the south end and then loop all the way north.

The City of Las Vegas said extending the loop downtown will help “free up” traffic in the area without using any public funding.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.