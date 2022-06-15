Joe Lombardo wins Republican nomination for governor

(AP) - Republicans in Nevada picked Joe Lombardo as their nominee to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in what could be one of the most competitive governor’s races this year.

Nevada was one of several states that held elections Tuesday, about midway through a primary season that could reshape American politics. The results offered warnings for both parties.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo declares victory in the Republican primary for Governor. He will face incumbent @GovSisolak in the general election pic.twitter.com/pCryH4xBxw — Drew Andre (@DrewJandre) June 15, 2022

In Nevada, high prices for gas are acutely felt by residents of Las Vegas’ sprawling suburbs or those commuting from far-flung rural areas. Those factors could imperil the reelection of Nevada’s Democratic governor, Sisolak. He will face Lombardo, the sheriff of Clark County, who also earned a coveted endorsement from Trump.

