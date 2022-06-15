Advertisement

Joe Lombardo wins Republican nomination for governor

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:19 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Republicans in Nevada picked Joe Lombardo as their nominee to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in what could be one of the most competitive governor’s races this year.

Nevada was one of several states that held elections Tuesday, about midway through a primary season that could reshape American politics. The results offered warnings for both parties.

In Nevada, high prices for gas are acutely felt by residents of Las Vegas’ sprawling suburbs or those commuting from far-flung rural areas. Those factors could imperil the reelection of Nevada’s Democratic governor, Sisolak. He will face Lombardo, the sheriff of Clark County, who also earned a coveted endorsement from Trump.

___

Price reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in New York, Meg Kinnard in Charleston, South Carolina and Gabe Stern in Reno, Nevada, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ap_politics.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jim Marchant attends a Republican election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las...
Election skeptic wins GOP race for Nevada secretary of state
Joe Lombardo gives victory speech as he secures Republican nomination for governor
FILE - Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt waits to speak at a campaign event June...
Adam Laxalt wins Republican nomination for Nevada Senate
Our team of reporters bring you details on the top races to watch, last minute voting on...
FOX5 Nevada's Election HQ team coverage ahead of polls closing at 7pm