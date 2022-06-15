Golden Knights to host gas giveaway Thursday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights are once again hosting a gas giveaway as prices continue to climb.

The “Knight Up, Gas Up” event will take place at the Smith’s Marketplace in Skye Canyon, 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, on Thursday, June 16. The team will start giving gas away at 8 a.m.

VGK will give away $50 of gasoline to the first 800 vehicles that arrive on Thursday. The price of gasoline will also be lowered 20 cents all day Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17 at the Smith’s Marketplace Skye Canyon location.

Fans are limited to one visit for gas. Former Golden Knight Deryk Engelland, Chance and members of the VGK and HSK cast will be on hand. Select Golden Knights players are also expected at the event.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.