Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The gunman who killed 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket has been charged with federal hate crimes.

Payton Gendron already has pleaded not guilty to state-level charges, including hate-motivated domestic terrorism and murder following the May 14 rampage.

The 18-year-old has been jailed without bail since his arrest at the Tops Friendly Market he allegedly targeted for its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Authorities say Gendron’s radical, racist worldview and extensive preparation for the massacre are laid out in online documents.

