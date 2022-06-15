Adam Laxalt wins Republican nomination for Nevada Senate

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Adam Laxalt has won the Republican nomination for a pivotal Nevada Senate seat, fending off a challenge from a political newcomer and setting up a fierce November contest to topple incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto in a race that could swing power in the U.S. Senate.

Laxalt is a former Nevada attorney general who had the backing of former President Donald Trump and the GOP establishment. But challenger Sam Brown harnessed support with the party’s grassroots and forced Laxalt to spend heavily and bring in Trump-world figures for 11th-hour barnstorming to lock up the primary.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and KEN RITTER

