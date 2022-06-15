Advertisement

Adam Laxalt wins Republican nomination for Nevada Senate

FILE - Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt waits to speak at a campaign event June...
FILE - Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt waits to speak at a campaign event June 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:19 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Adam Laxalt has won the Republican nomination for a pivotal Nevada Senate seat, fending off a challenge from a political newcomer and setting up a fierce November contest to topple incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto in a race that could swing power in the U.S. Senate.

Laxalt is a former Nevada attorney general who had the backing of former President Donald Trump and the GOP establishment. But challenger Sam Brown harnessed support with the party’s grassroots and forced Laxalt to spend heavily and bring in Trump-world figures for 11th-hour barnstorming to lock up the primary.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and KEN RITTER

