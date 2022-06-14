Bruce Cassidy hired as Golden Knights head coach

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights have hired a new head coach. Bruce Cassidy takes over as the bench boss for the VGK.

Cassidy was recently fired as the head coach of the Boston Bruins after six seasons behind the bench, making the playoffs all six season and the Stanley Cup Final in 2019. He was also the head coach of the Washington Capitals from 2002 to 2004 when current Golden Knights President of Hockey Operations George McPhee was the General Manager.

🚨 COACHING UPDATE 🚨



Bruce Cassidy has been hired as the Head Coach of the Vegas Golden Knights! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/MyOUQLzMoj — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2022

He takes over for Pete DeBoer who was fired last month. Cassidy is the third head coach in five years of the Golden Knights history.

