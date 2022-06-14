Advertisement

Bruce Cassidy hired as Golden Knights head coach

FILE -Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, center, gestures during the third period of an...
FILE -Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, center, gestures during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, April 16, 2022, in Boston. The Bruins have fired Cassidy several weeks after losing in the first round of the playoffs. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)(Winslow Townson | AP)
By Kevin Bolinger
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:48 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights have hired a new head coach. Bruce Cassidy takes over as the bench boss for the VGK.

Cassidy was recently fired as the head coach of the Boston Bruins after six seasons behind the bench, making the playoffs all six season and the Stanley Cup Final in 2019. He was also the head coach of the Washington Capitals from 2002 to 2004 when current Golden Knights President of Hockey Operations George McPhee was the General Manager.

He takes over for Pete DeBoer who was fired last month. Cassidy is the third head coach in five years of the Golden Knights history.

