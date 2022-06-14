Proponents push people to vote in Nevada’s Primary ahead of Election Day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - By canvassing neighborhoods and answering Nevadans’ questions, voter advocacy groups had a busy day Monday during their final push to urge people to vote in the Primary. Election Day is slated for Tuesday, June 14.

“We’ve been hittin’ doors, we’ve been making phone calls,” said Keith Schipper, Regional Communications Director, Republican National Committee.

Monday’s push was a culmination of months of efforts by voter empowerment advocates.

“We are out in the streets, knocking on doors, organizing events,” said Cecia Alvarado, Nevada Executive Director, Somos Votantes.

But they have had their work cut out for them. Compared to 2020, voting data from Nevada’s Secretary of State office shows initial voter participation in this year’s Primary is off to a sluggish start.

The voting advocates also shared what they are hearing as the biggest concern from voters, and the responses rang unanimous: high costs of living.

Vote Nevada’s executive director Sondra Cosgrove told us rising rent is a big one.

“But people are like, who’s in charge of that? Who does that thing, right?” said Cosgrove. “I tell them, so. you know it’s gonna be the governor, it’s gonna be the legislature, and it’s gonna be your local officials. Because it’s one of those things that’s gonna have overlapping jurisdiction, and that’s why I say it’s important you vote for your city council, or your County Commissioner.”

These are positions that will be on many ballots in the Primary.

“I hear rent going up, and gas,” added Cosgrove. “Those are the two things, so it’s not just a general inflation.”

We’re told Nevada’s astronomical gas prices is currently a very broad concern from voters.

That’s why Republican Nevadans, for example, have been setting up voter registration booths at gas stations.

“Make sure folks see, when they’re paying $5.65 a gallon for gas and they’re not registered, and they’re frustrated that so much of their paycheck has to go to filling up their tank, that they can just walk right down to the sidewalk there and register to vote, and we’ve had a tremendous amount of success over the last few months,” said Schipper.

Alvarado, a local leader with Somos Votantes, a voter empowerment group that has been vocal for Democratic candidates like Catherine Cortez-Masto, said they have been urging voters to look at the bigger picture.

“Understand-- ya know-- what is causing the gas prices?” said Alvarado. “Is it a president, or is it issues around the world? Like I am an immigrant myself, and my family is going through the same issues where we are from. And Biden is not the president in Costa Rica.”

Regardless, the nonpartisan voting advocate hopes people realize there is more at stake tomorrow than just the selection of candidates in partisan races.

“We elect people in the primary!” said Cosgrove. “In those nonpartisan races, if anybody gets 50% plus one, they win. So sheriff, and-- as we’re all aware-- there’s stuff going on with our school board. Three trustees are up, the Board of Regents, the judges, the County Commission, almost all of them could get decided tomorrow.”

Cosgrove pointed out that if you did not have the time to do your research on the candidates in a particular race, and you don’t want to just blindly vote for someone, you can choose to skip voting on that race at the polls.

All ballots that are mailed must be postmarked on June 14 or earlier to be counted. If you have a mail-in ballot but you’d rather vote in person, you can surrender it at your vote center and make your selections at the vote center instead.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.