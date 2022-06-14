Primary Election Day is Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2022 Nevada Primary is Tuesday and FOX5 is Nevada’s Election HQ. Here’s a guide on voting in Southern Nevada.

Who is running for office?

You can find all the candidates for the 2022 Primary Election here.

Where can I vote on Tuesday?

You can use Clark County’s voting location finder here.

Where can I vote or drop off my mail-in ballot on Election Day?

Election Day voting locations and mail ballot drop-off locations can be found here.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 14. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8 with early voting Oct. 22-Nov. 4. More information about Clark County voting can be found here.

How does mail-in voting work?

Registered voters should have already received a sample ballot in the mail. Mail-in ballots will be arriving to homes the week of May 23. Voters who have not received their mail ballot by May 30 may contact the Election Department by email at ELinfo@ClarkCountyNV.gov or by phone at 702-455-VOTE (8683) to request a new mail ballot.

All active registered voters in Nevada will receive a mail ballot after a state law was passed last legislative session. Voters who wish to vote by mail can complete the ballot, fill out the information on the ballot envelope and sign it.

To return the mail ballot, you can:

Return it in person to the Election Department

Mail in the ballot via U.S. Postal Service

Drop off the mail ballot in a secure drop box at any early voting or Election Day polling place

Mail ballots must be received or postmarked by June 14 to be counted.

What if I don’t want to vote by mail?

Voters who cast their ballot in person during early voting or on Primary Election Day should either surrender their unused ballot at an election polling place or destroy and discard their mail ballot packet.

What if I’m not registered to vote?

You can register to vote or make changes to an existing registration online via the Nevada Secretary of State’s website.

You can also update your registration or do same-day voter registration at any early voting site.

Requirements for in-person same-day voter registration are:

You must immediately vote at that site.

You may only vote a provisional ballot with all offices and contests that would be on a regular ballot at the site where you registered.

You must show a current and valid Nevada driver’s license, Nevada DMV-issued state identification card or a Nevada DMV Interim Document.

Be prepared to show proof of residency if none of the above have your current Clark County residential address. Proof of residency supplements required items and does not replace them.

Your provisional ballot will only be counted once your registration data is verified and that you didn’t cast more than one ballot in the election.

