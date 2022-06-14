Plaza Hotel & Casino unveils major projects to transform iconic exterior

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Plaza Hotel & Casino unveiled four large-scale projects today that will transform the front exterior of the downtown establishment.

Additions include a new bar, rooftop dining, a doughnut shop and a smoke-free gaming space.

“Like our neighbors and city leaders, we have been committed to revitalizing downtown Las Vegas into a destination known for great art, dining, culture, hospitality, and entertainment,” said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza Hotel & Casino. “Today, we unveil plans to further these efforts and transform Main Street into an unforgettable and must-visit place in Las Vegas for food, drinks, and gaming.”

Under the lights of the Plaza’s iconic dome will be the new Carousel Bar, an outdoor bar offering beer, wine and handmade cocktails. The bar will feature Vegas-themed elements such as carousel horses that move up and down, spinning martini glasses, a rotating ribbon of lights overhead and more.

Next to the Carousel Bar will be what the Plaza is calling “downtown’s first smoke-free and social media friendly gaming space.” The smoke-free gaming area will have the latest slot machines and backdrops for selfies, group photos and “Instagrammable moments.” The Plaza will also have full control of the music in the space, with the ability to play copyright-friendly songs in the background of social media videos.

On the roof of the new gaming space will be Oscar’s patio, a rooftop restaurant named after the former mayor of Las Vegas, Oscar Goodman. According to the Plaza, Oscar’s patio will be the first restaurant to offer open-air fine dining in downtown.

For those who want to eat something a little less fancy, guests can walk through a giant 3D doughnut into Pinkbox Doughnuts. The new Pinkbox location will offer its usual doughnut selections, but it will also launch an exclusive menu of alcohol-spiked doughnut milkshakes.

Construction of the four projects is slated to begin later this month with completion expected by the end of the year.

