Man accused of throwing rocks hit by car near Charleston, Rancho

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of throwing rocks at passing vehicles during early morning traffic was hit by a car, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the incident happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday near Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

Gordon said a man was on the sidewalk in the area throwing rocks and passing vehicles. A rock hit and broke the window on a Ford pickup truck. Shortly after, a dark-colored Dodge four-door truck drove onto the sidewalk, hitting the rock-thrower before hitting a traffic control police, getting back onto Charleston and driving westbound.

The rock-thrower was taken to the hospital with complaints of chest pain, Gordon said. The driver of the Dodge was still outstanding, police said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.