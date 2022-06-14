Advertisement

Man accused of throwing rocks hit by car near Charleston, Rancho

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Motor School.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Motor School.(Lee Ortlieb | FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:04 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of throwing rocks at passing vehicles during early morning traffic was hit by a car, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the incident happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday near Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

Gordon said a man was on the sidewalk in the area throwing rocks and passing vehicles. A rock hit and broke the window on a Ford pickup truck. Shortly after, a dark-colored Dodge four-door truck drove onto the sidewalk, hitting the rock-thrower before hitting a traffic control police, getting back onto Charleston and driving westbound.

The rock-thrower was taken to the hospital with complaints of chest pain, Gordon said. The driver of the Dodge was still outstanding, police said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police arrest 21 in trick driving bust
Tips for easier, faster voting on Primary Election Day in Nevada
Tips for easier, faster voting on Primary Election Day in Nevada
Vegas Justice League adds new members, funds more cold cases in Southern Nevada
Vegas Justice League adds new members, funds more cold cases in Southern Nevada
Jesse J. Gonzalez
North Las Vegas police looking for missing 32-year-old man