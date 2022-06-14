Man accused of peeping in Las Vegas Strip hotel bathroom

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of peeping at a woman in a Las Vegas Strip hotel bathroom through his cellphone, according to a police report.

Lennard Davis facing spying through a camera and battery charges after the incident on June 11 at the Tropicana Hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The victim said at about 1:35 a.m., she went to use the bathroom by the Starbucks on property. The victim said she saw a man on his phone outside of the restroom.

As she was in the bathroom, she saw a person lying on the ground holding a phone with the camera focused on her, an arrest report said. The victim kicked the camera out of the person’s hand and started screaming for help.

The woman then exited the stall and saw it was the same man that she saw outside the bathroom, the report said. Police identified the suspect as Davis.

The woman told police that she asked Davis what he was doing and “he stood there speechless,” the report said. The victim told him to delete the video and he tried to leave. The woman grabbed Davis by the shirt and he reportedly punched her in the arm and grabbed her hair, the arrest report said.

Surveillance video reportedly showed Davis enter the bathroom on three separate occasions, the arrest report said.

Davis told police he had been drinking a lot and was very intoxicated and that he thought he had entered the men’s restroom, the report said. When asked why he entered the women’s bathroom multiple times, Davis just said he needed to use the restroom.

“Davis kept repeating that he was drunk and blamed the alcohol,” the arrest report said.

Davis was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center. Davis’ next court appearance was set for July 12.

