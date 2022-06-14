Advertisement

Man accused of peeping in Las Vegas Strip hotel bathroom

FILE - Sunlight illuminates a sign at The Tropicana hotel and casino in Las Vegas, on Aug. 4,...
FILE - Sunlight illuminates a sign at The Tropicana hotel and casino in Las Vegas, on Aug. 4, 2015. Some shuffling among owners has some Las Vegas Strip properties destined in coming months for rebranding, demolition, reconstruction and the addition of familiar names. The Tropicana Las Vegas could be demolished or renovated after Bally's Corp., buys the nearly 1,500-room resort. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of peeping at a woman in a Las Vegas Strip hotel bathroom through his cellphone, according to a police report.

Lennard Davis facing spying through a camera and battery charges after the incident on June 11 at the Tropicana Hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The victim said at about 1:35 a.m., she went to use the bathroom by the Starbucks on property. The victim said she saw a man on his phone outside of the restroom.

As she was in the bathroom, she saw a person lying on the ground holding a phone with the camera focused on her, an arrest report said. The victim kicked the camera out of the person’s hand and started screaming for help.

The woman then exited the stall and saw it was the same man that she saw outside the bathroom, the report said. Police identified the suspect as Davis.

The woman told police that she asked Davis what he was doing and “he stood there speechless,” the report said. The victim told him to delete the video and he tried to leave. The woman grabbed Davis by the shirt and he reportedly punched her in the arm and grabbed her hair, the arrest report said.

Surveillance video reportedly showed Davis enter the bathroom on three separate occasions, the arrest report said.

Davis told police he had been drinking a lot and was very intoxicated and that he thought he had entered the men’s restroom, the report said. When asked why he entered the women’s bathroom multiple times, Davis just said he needed to use the restroom.

“Davis kept repeating that he was drunk and blamed the alcohol,” the arrest report said.

Davis was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center. Davis’ next court appearance was set for July 12.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
James Farbridge-Currie, 62.
Las Vegas police: Man reported missing found dead; no foul play suspected
FILE - Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt waits to speak at a campaign event June...
Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control
FILE - Convicted murderer Zane Michael Floyd is shown in this March 2021 file photo provided by...
US judge keeps Nevada execution challenge alive, for now