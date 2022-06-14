Las Vegas police release details on services, procession for Det. Justin Terry

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released details on services and a procession for fallen Detective Justin Terry.

Terry was killed while on duty after a beam fell on US 95, hitting his unmarked police vehicle.

Public viewings will take place Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary, located at 7400 W. Cheyenne Avenue.

A police procession will take place on Monday, June 20 starting at 8:30 a.m. Police will escort Det. Terry and his family from Palm Mortuary to Central Christian Church in Henderson, where a memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The processions route is as follows:

Exit the Palm parking lot onto Main Street,

South on Main Street,

West on Washington Avenue,

South on I-15,

Exit east on Sahara Avenue,

South on Las Vegas Boulevard,

East on I-215

North on US-95

Exit east on Russell Road to Central Christian Church

Motorists should anticipate traffic delays in and around the procession route and the church until approximately 9:30 a.m.

