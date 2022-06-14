Las Vegas police release details on services, procession for Det. Justin Terry
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released details on services and a procession for fallen Detective Justin Terry.
Terry was killed while on duty after a beam fell on US 95, hitting his unmarked police vehicle.
Public viewings will take place Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary, located at 7400 W. Cheyenne Avenue.
A police procession will take place on Monday, June 20 starting at 8:30 a.m. Police will escort Det. Terry and his family from Palm Mortuary to Central Christian Church in Henderson, where a memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m.
The processions route is as follows:
- Exit the Palm parking lot onto Main Street,
- South on Main Street,
- West on Washington Avenue,
- South on I-15,
- Exit east on Sahara Avenue,
- South on Las Vegas Boulevard,
- East on I-215
- North on US-95
- Exit east on Russell Road to Central Christian Church
Motorists should anticipate traffic delays in and around the procession route and the church until approximately 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.