Las Vegas police release details on services, procession for Det. Justin Terry

Detective Justin Terry.
Detective Justin Terry.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:27 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released details on services and a procession for fallen Detective Justin Terry.

Terry was killed while on duty after a beam fell on US 95, hitting his unmarked police vehicle.

Public viewings will take place Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary, located at 7400 W. Cheyenne Avenue.

A police procession will take place on Monday, June 20 starting at 8:30 a.m. Police will escort Det. Terry and his family from Palm Mortuary to Central Christian Church in Henderson, where a memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The processions route is as follows:

  • Exit the Palm parking lot onto Main Street,
  • South on Main Street,
  • West on Washington Avenue,
  • South on I-15,
  • Exit east on Sahara Avenue,
  • South on Las Vegas Boulevard,
  • East on I-215
  • North on US-95
  • Exit east on Russell Road to Central Christian Church

Motorists should anticipate traffic delays in and around the procession route and the church until approximately 9:30 a.m.

