Las Vegas police make multiple arrests in reckless trick driving

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested over 20 drivers suspected of driving recklessly and performing tricks on local roadways.

The department’s Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail (RAID) began investigating reports of trick driving events occurring near US 93 and Grand Valley Pkwy.

In a news release police say during these events, spectators gathered and watched drivers taking over the street and obstructing traffic. Investigators also say the reckless driving is impeding local truck drivers while on their routes.

On Sunday, June 12, detectives arrested 21 suspects for trick driving and spectating related crimes.

Officers then impounded 13 vehicles and five firearms.

Police body-worn camera footage shows the scene Sunday night.

LVMPD says RAID detectives were in contact with local businesses affected by the disturbances. RAID also worked with Clark County officials to coordinate where incidents are taking place.

“Last night’s enforcement is just the start of our efforts to keep our roadways safe. Over the previous two years, our community has experienced increased reckless driving, trick driving, and street racing which has resulted in fatal consequences. This reckless type of driving will never be tolerated on our streets.” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

