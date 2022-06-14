Advertisement

Las Vegas police looking for missing man last seen Monday

James Farbridge-Currie, 62.
James Farbridge-Currie, 62.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:07 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing man last seen Monday morning.

James Farbridge-Currie, 62, was last seen around 9 a.m. June 13 in the 7000 block of Winter Ridge Street, near Grand Canyon Drive and Deer Springs Way.

Police said Farbridge-Currie may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. LVMPD advised citizens do not approach him and said to contact police if he is seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

