Las Vegas police investigate shooting in east valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. June 14 in the 4700 block of El Escorial Drive, near Mountain Vista Drive and Flamingo Road.

LVMPD said one victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital in unknown condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

