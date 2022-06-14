Advertisement

Las Vegas police investigate shooting in east valley

A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.(Source: MGN)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. June 14 in the 4700 block of El Escorial Drive, near Mountain Vista Drive and Flamingo Road.

LVMPD said one victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital in unknown condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - People wait in line to vote at a polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020,...
2022 midterms: What to watch in Nevada, South Carolina and Maine
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Motor School.
Man accused of throwing rocks hit by car near Charleston, Rancho
Las Vegas police arrest 21 in trick driving bust
Tips for easier, faster voting on Primary Election Day in Nevada
Tips for easier, faster voting on Primary Election Day in Nevada