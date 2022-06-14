Lake Mead continues to shrink before our eyes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As of Sunday the depth of Lake Mead is a little over 1045 feet above sea level. The lake has lost another 6 feet of water in just one month. Lake Mead is now at 29% capacity.

“The expectation is that it’s very likely to continue to fall,” said Bronson Mack with The Las Vegas Valley Water District.

While the six foot drop in just one month is a lot there are explanations beyond over usage.

The Bureau of Reclamation’s decision to hold back water from Lake Powell to allow power to be generated at the Glen Canyon Dam is one reason, the prolonged drought and evaporation are also taking it’s toll.

If the level continues to fall a tier two water shortage will be declared for 2023. That will mean we will see another reduction in the water allocated to us here in the valley.

“Last year we used 242,000 acre feet of water with an allocation of 300,000 acre feet,” said Mack.

An acre foot of water is what two average households use per year.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.