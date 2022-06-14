Forecast Outlook 6/14

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gusty wind will continue through early Monday morning. This will be a sign of cooler air moving in for Tuesday.

Just as as we cool down, another midweek warm-up is on the way. The wind has shifted out of the north with gusts in the 20-30 mph range early Tuesday morning. This is cooler air that will bring our high temperatures back down into the mid to low 90s on Tuesday. We’ll keep the breeze around Tuesday morning, but the wind will be calming down throughout the day.

Wednesday brings less wind, lots of sunshine, and a forecast high of 101° in Las Vegas.

Thursday will be the hottest day this week with a forecast high of 107°. We’ll notice the breeze picking up again Thursday afternoon with gusts in the 20-30 mph range. Stronger wind with forecast gusts in the 30-40 mph range is on the way Friday and Saturday. Friday’s forecast high is at 104° before dropping down to 98° on Saturday.

We’ll see a few more clouds passing through Saturday as monsoon moisture moves into Arizona. At this point, it looks like showers will stay off to our east. Sunday is trending cooler for Father’s Day with a forecast high of only 94° with lighter wind.

