Record home prices in Las Vegas area creates big demand for tiny homes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas home prices have set yet another record. The median home price is now $482,000, according to Las Vegas Realtors.

Big prices are pushing demand for tiny homes with a tinier price. Tony Lopez started building tiny homes because of his own frustration with the cost of housing.

“I was renting an apartment and just the idea that I had to spend a thousand dollars a month to… have a place to rest my head, I wasn’t there often I was really just working or spending time with friends, it just got me thinking, there has to be a better way,” said Lopez.

His company, Alternative Living Spaces, founded in 2017 has now built about 100 tiny homes, the first was his own.

“I was able to build that first tiny home for $15,000,” Lopez shared.

The builders at Alternative Living Spaces modify shipping containers to create the tiny homes that are 20, 30, or 40 feet long. Every tiny home is under 400 square feet.

“They have full bathrooms, full kitchens, pretty much everything you would need to live comfortably,” Lopez shared.

Some homes have been placed locally including as a gym in a Henderson backyard and two units for college students.

“We had some clients in Henderson purchase two 40-foot shipping containers. They used them in their backyard for each of their daughters. They graduated from high school and they wanted a place that they could go to college here in Nevada, and also be able to be at home at the same time and have their own space,” Lopez stated.

As prices for housing skyrocket reaching all-time highs month after month, people are curious if a tinier home with a tinier price tag could work for them. The biggest issue for most potential buyers is where to put it.

“Right now, it is difficult to place a tiny home here in Las Vegas. There aren’t a lot of spots and so we are really hoping that legislation will create more opportunities for tiny homes in Las Vegas,” Lopez contended.

Nevada Senate Bill 150 which goes into effect in January 2024 will require counties and cities to designate tiny house zones where a community, a tiny home park, can be built.

“I think once we see progress in that and there are more areas where people can put tiny homes, I think this industry will really blow up,” Lopez said.

