Post Malone bringing ‘Twelve Carat Tour’ to Las Vegas

Post Malone to perform in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 11.
Post Malone to perform in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 11.(Photo courtesy: Adam DeGross)
By Jon Archuleta
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Post Malone will bring his Twelve Carat Tour to T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 11.

Post Malone will perform some of his biggest hits as well as music off his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

Rapper Roddy Ricch will join him as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. (PT). You can buy them online by clicking here.

