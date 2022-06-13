Advertisement

Nellis Air Force Base to require masks indoors again

photo of woman with mask
photo of woman with mask(MGN Online / Pexels)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:22 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nellis Air Force Base will start requiring masks again as COVID-19 spreads through the community.

Nellis AFB made the announcement Monday. All Nellis personnel and visitors will be required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status, effective immediately.

Additional measures will take effect Tuesday, including:

  • 100% mask wear indoors
  • All facilities set to 50% capacity for gatherings (work and social)
  • All DAF sponsored in-person meetings are  limited to no more than 50 participants, unless specifically waivered by the Under Secretary of the Air Force
  • Social Distancing to include all dining options on base
  • Screening tests for those not vaccinated
  • Liberal telework as unit mission allows

On Friday, Southern Nevada Health District said Clark County was seeing a high rate of COVID-19 within the community and recommended indoor masking.

