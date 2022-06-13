Nellis Air Force Base to require masks indoors again

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nellis Air Force Base will start requiring masks again as COVID-19 spreads through the community.

Nellis AFB made the announcement Monday. All Nellis personnel and visitors will be required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status, effective immediately.

Additional measures will take effect Tuesday, including:

100% mask wear indoors

All facilities set to 50% capacity for gatherings (work and social)

All DAF sponsored in-person meetings are limited to no more than 50 participants, unless specifically waivered by the Under Secretary of the Air Force

Social Distancing to include all dining options on base

Screening tests for those not vaccinated

Liberal telework as unit mission allows

On Friday, Southern Nevada Health District said Clark County was seeing a high rate of COVID-19 within the community and recommended indoor masking.

