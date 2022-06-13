Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies after crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)(FOX5)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:37 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A 45-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a car Sunday night.

The crash happened around 10:42 p.m. on North Rainbow Boulevard, south of Yorktown Road.

According to police, the rider was heading south on a 2015 Kawasaki Ninja. The collision happened when a 31-year-old, driving in the opposite direction as the motorcyclist, began to make a left turn in her 2017 Chevrolet Malibu — crossing the path of the motorcycle.

The crash ejected the rider from his motorcycle.

The rider was taken to University Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition. On June 13, police said that despite all life-saving efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

This is the 71st traffic-related death in the the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Jurisdiction for 2022.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump hold signs as they stand outside of the Clark...
Conspiracies dominate GOP primary for Nevada elections post
Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police investigate shooting, barricade in west valley
photo of woman with mask
Nellis Air Force Base to require masks indoors again
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership