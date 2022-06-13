Motorcyclist dies after crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A 45-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a car Sunday night.

The crash happened around 10:42 p.m. on North Rainbow Boulevard, south of Yorktown Road.

According to police, the rider was heading south on a 2015 Kawasaki Ninja. The collision happened when a 31-year-old, driving in the opposite direction as the motorcyclist, began to make a left turn in her 2017 Chevrolet Malibu — crossing the path of the motorcycle.

The crash ejected the rider from his motorcycle.

The rider was taken to University Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition. On June 13, police said that despite all life-saving efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

This is the 71st traffic-related death in the the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Jurisdiction for 2022.

