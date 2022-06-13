Man killed at apparent drug house, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was killed at an apparent drug house over the weekend, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. June 12 at a home in the 8200 block of Ogee Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Cimarron Road. Arriving officers found a man immediately inside the front door of the home and he was pronounced dead on scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the man once next of kin is notified.

Investigators said there was a knock on the door and one of the residents opened the door. LVMPD believes that two men forced their way into the residence and shot the victim. Police said the suspects fled before officers arrived.

Police believe the incident is drug related. The suspects were described as men last seen driving a white or light-colored sedan.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.