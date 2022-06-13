Advertisement

Las Vegas police investigate shooting, barricade in west valley

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:02 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a barricaded person in the west valley Monday afternoon.

According to LVMPD, there was a report of a person shot in the 2700 block of South Durango Drive around 10:47 a.m. June 13. Police said the victim was taken to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

LVMPD believes the suspect is barricaded inside a nearby apartment. SWAT and crisis negotiators are on scene.

Durango was closed in both directions between Edna and Eldora Avenues. Police recommend avoiding the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

